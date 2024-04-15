The Moth Madison StorySLAM

media release: The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night's theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show! Tonight’s theme is…

GREEN: Prepare a five-minute tale involving verdant fields, blades of grass, tree-huggers or leprechauns. The bubbling envy over the childhood friend whose sneakers always shone brighter than yours. The excitement of passing “GO” and collecting $200. Stories of the unripe and inexperienced. The time when nature nurtured you, or when you were lost in the forest at nightfall with no flashlight. The grass is always, well… you know.

6:30 PM - Doors Open

7:30 PM - Stories Begin

$15 - General Admission

Produced By: Jen Rubin and Noel Mariano. Media Sponsor: WPR.