The Moth Madison StorySLAM

× Expand Hedi LaMarr Rudd A person at a microphone. Kevin Willmott II

media release: The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night's theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show! Tonight’s theme is…

SUS: Prepare a five-minute story about deception or sus(picion). Counterfeit handbags, messages from unknown phone numbers, or skeletons in the closet. Raising an eyebrow or calling someone out. Acting shady or being played a fool. Was your gut feeling right or wrong? A deal too good to be true. I smell a rat!

Doors Open: 6:30 PM

Show Starts: 7:30 PM

Tickets for Madison StorySLAMs go on sale 3 weeks prior to the show date at 3 PM ET.

Seating is not guaranteed and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Please be sure to arrive at least 10 minutes before the show. Admission is not guaranteed for late arrivals. All sales final. As many as 10 tickets may be available at the door for all of our StorySLAMs on a first-come, first-served basis.