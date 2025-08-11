The Moth Madison StorySLAM

Buy Tickets

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: CHILDISH: Prepare a five-minute story about feeling young. Ditching second period or calling out “sick” from work. Middle school crushes or puppy love that had you feeling 16 again. Chasing ice cream trucks, building pillow forts, and losing stuffed animals. Whether it's temper tantrums, tattle tales, or tumultuous inner-toddlers...it's time to grow up. Tag! (no take backs times infinity)

Produced by: Brendon Panke and Noel Mariano

6:30 PM  - Doors Open

7:30 PM - Stories Begin

$15 - General Admission 

Info

The sign above the entrance at High Noon Saloon.

Chris Lotten

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Spoken Word
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - The Moth Madison StorySLAM - 2025-08-11 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Moth Madison StorySLAM - 2025-08-11 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Moth Madison StorySLAM - 2025-08-11 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Moth Madison StorySLAM - 2025-08-11 19:30:00 ical