The Moth Madison StorySLAM

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release:Listen to local stories or sign up to share your own 5-minute story on our theme for the evening...

HOT MESS: Prepare a five-minute story about spectacular chaos. Faux pas and flamboyant fails. Calamitous confusion. Wearing two different shoes to work, butt dialing your ex, tanking an interview. Disheveled dramas and situations so tangled there is no hope of straightening things out.

Hosted by: Danielle Hairston Green

Produced by: Jen Rubin and Noelle Mariano

6:30 PM  - Doors Open

7:30 PM - Stories Begin

$15 - General Admission 

Spoken Word
