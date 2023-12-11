The Moth Madison StorySLAM

media release: Prepare a five-minute story about where the heart is. Where you're from... your humble abode, your roots, your heritage or where your mama lives. Your comfort, refuge, or domestic bliss! Or perhaps a dysfunctional swamp with no lifeboat in sight. Your zip code, your people, your culture, your pajamas. There's no place like it!

6:30 PM - Doors Open

7:30 PM - Stories Begin

$15 - General Admission

Hosted by: Kevin Lamar Willmott II was born in Hoboken, New Jersey, raised in Lawrence, Kansas, and is currently living in Madison, Wisconsin. Kevin is a singer/artist who loves sharing and creating energy. He currently performs with the Clyde Stubblefield Tribute Band, keeping Clyde’s legacy alive while singing James Brown Hits! Kevin’s the middle child, and a Taurus. His heroes are Frederick Douglass, Gil Scott Heron and Stevie Wonder.