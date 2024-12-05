The Moth Madison StorySLAM
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
courtesy The Moth Madison
A close-up of Danielle Hairston-Green.
Danielle Hairston-Green
media release: Listen to local stories or sign up to share your own 5-minute story on our theme for the evening...
SILVER LININGS: Prepare a five-minute story about the bright side. The upside of your divorce/traffic ticket/broken leg. One door slams shut and, lo and behold, another swings wide open. The lost job that led you to your calling; the missed flight that gave you an extra vacation day. Bad news gone good! The consolation prize that trumps all.
Hosted by: Danielle Hairston Green
Produced by: Noel Mariano and Jen Rubin
6:30 PM - Doors Open
7:30 PM - Stories Begin
$15 - General Admission
Info
Chris Lotten