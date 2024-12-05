The Moth Madison StorySLAM

× Expand courtesy The Moth Madison A close-up of Danielle Hairston-Green. Danielle Hairston-Green

media release: Listen to local stories or sign up to share your own 5-minute story on our theme for the evening...

SILVER LININGS: Prepare a five-minute story about the bright side. The upside of your divorce/traffic ticket/broken leg. One door slams shut and, lo and behold, another swings wide open. The lost job that led you to your calling; the missed flight that gave you an extra vacation day. Bad news gone good! The consolation prize that trumps all.

Hosted by: Danielle Hairston Green

Produced by: Noel Mariano and Jen Rubin

6:30 PM - Doors Open

7:30 PM - Stories Begin

$15 - General Admission