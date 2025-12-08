The Moth Madison StorySLAM

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Theme: FAMILY MATTERS

Prepare a five-minute story about the people you're bound to by blood, marriage, or choice. Siblings, in-laws, step-relatives, or the chosen family who showed up when it mattered most. Tell us about the holiday meltdowns, the group texts gone rogue. Stories of unconditional love, long-held grudges, and the chaos that only family can bring. Did I do that?

Hosted by: Kevin Willmott II

Produced by: Brendon Panke

$15 - General Admission 

The sign above the entrance at High Noon Saloon.

Chris Lotten

Spoken Word
