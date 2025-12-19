The Moth Madison StorySLAM

media release: The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night's theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show! Tonight’s theme is…

NEW LEAF: Prepare a five-minute story about a new chapter. Bold beginnings, fresh starts and the mess we had to leave behind. Whether you pack up your life to move cross-country, cut ties with a partner to find yourself, or woke up one day and chose a different career. Tell us what it takes to begin again and what still lingers in the rearview.

Never told a story on a Moth stage? This SLAM is for you! First-timers who have never told a story on any Moth stage will be prioritized tonight.

Produced by: Brendon Panke

$15 - General Admission