The Moth Madison StorySLAM
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
courtesy Kevin Willmott II
A close-up of Kevin Willmott II.
Kevin Willmott II
media release: The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night's theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show! Tonight’s theme is…
Theme: LOVE HURTS
Prepare a five-minute story about a love that made you go OUCH. The agony of deferred love, the misery of good love gone bad, or the anguish of unrequited love. Situationships, friend break-ups, bad romances. The good, the bad, and the ugly that you survived...or you inflicted. A love that "Hurts So Good."
Hosted by: Kevin Willmott II
Produced by: Brendon Panke
$15 - General Admission
Info
Chris Lotten