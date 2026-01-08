The Moth Madison StorySLAM

× Expand courtesy Kevin Willmott II A close-up of Kevin Willmott II. Kevin Willmott II

media release: The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night's theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show! Tonight’s theme is…

Theme: LOVE HURTS

Prepare a five-minute story about a love that made you go OUCH. The agony of deferred love, the misery of good love gone bad, or the anguish of unrequited love. Situationships, friend break-ups, bad romances. The good, the bad, and the ugly that you survived...or you inflicted. A love that "Hurts So Good."

Hosted by: Kevin Willmott II

Produced by: Brendon Panke

$15 - General Admission