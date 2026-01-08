The Moth Madison StorySLAM

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night's theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show! Tonight’s theme is…

Theme: LOVE HURTS

Prepare a five-minute story about a love that made you go OUCH. The agony of deferred love, the misery of good love gone bad, or the anguish of unrequited love. Situationships, friend break-ups, bad romances. The good, the bad, and the ugly that you survived...or you inflicted. A love that "Hurts So Good."

Hosted by: Kevin Willmott II

Produced by: Brendon Panke

$15 - General Admission 

Info

The sign above the entrance at High Noon Saloon.

Chris Lotten

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Spoken Word
Google Calendar - The Moth Madison StorySLAM - 2026-02-09 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Moth Madison StorySLAM - 2026-02-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Moth Madison StorySLAM - 2026-02-09 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Moth Madison StorySLAM - 2026-02-09 19:30:00 ical