The Moth Madison StorySLAM

× Expand courtesy The Moth Madison A close-up of Danielle Hairston-Green. Danielle Hairston-Green

media release Listen to local stories or sign up to share your own 5-minute story on our theme for the evening...

RESET: Prepare a five-minute story about a fresh start. Clean slates and wet paint. When the tide came in and the sandcastle returned to sand. Expunging your past reputation and going back to square one. Cutting bangs after the big breakup. Whether you changed your zip code, career, or outlook on life, tell us about a time you felt new. Tomorrow is another day.

Hosted by: Danielle Hairston Green

Produced by: Brendon Panke and Noel Mariano

6:30 PM - Doors Open

7:30 PM - Stories Begin

$15 - General Admission