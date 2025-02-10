The Moth Madison StorySLAM

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release Listen to local stories or sign up to share your own 5-minute story on our theme for the evening...

LOVE HURTS: Prepare a five-minute tale about a love that made you go OUCH. The agony of deferred love! The misery of good love, gone bad! The anguish of one-way love! Bring stories of your heart, kicked to the curb by the people or places or things you love...or used to love. Love that "Hurts So Good" also welcome.

Hosted by: Danielle Hairston Green

Produced by: Brendon Panke and Noel Mariano

6:30 PM  - Doors Open

7:30 PM - Stories Begin

$15 - General Admission 

Spoken Word
