The Moth Madison StorySLAM

media release: Prepare a five-minute story about initial encounters. Blind dates, fixer-uppers, catfish, and long lost twins. When your gut instincts were proven right, or when you unfairly judged a book by its cover. Day one at a new job, new school, or new city. The stinky cheese that was actually scrumptious. The singer with the gravelly voice that you grow to love. The indelible mark made upon meeting somebody for the first time.

6:30 PM - Doors Open; 7:30 PM - Stories Begin

$15 - General Admission

Hosted by: Kevin Lamar Willmott II was born in Hoboken, New Jersey, raised in Lawrence, Kansas, and is currently living in Madison, Wisconsin. Kevin is a singer/artist who loves sharing and creating energy. He currently performs with the Clyde Stubblefield Tribute Band, keeping Clyde’s legacy alive while singing James Brown Hits! Kevin’s the middle child, and a Taurus. His heroes are Frederick Douglass, Gil Scott Heron and Stevie Wonder.