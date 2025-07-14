The Moth Madison StorySLAM

media release: Prepare a five-minute story about what lies beneath. Squalor, smut, muck and mire. Air out your dirty laundry and don't leave out the filthy details. Your time spent in flowerbeds, quicksand, or the pig pen. The spade sinking into gravelly ground. The muddy footprints on the pristine white carpet. X marks the spot. What will you unearth? Buried treasure, lurid gossip, or a big orange carrot. Talk dirty to us!

Produced by: Brendon Panke and Noel Mariano

6:30 PM - Doors Open

7:30 PM - Stories Begin

$15 - General Admission