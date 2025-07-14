The Moth Madison StorySLAM

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release:  Prepare a five-minute story about what lies beneath. Squalor, smut, muck and mire. Air out your dirty laundry and don't leave out the filthy details. Your time spent in flowerbeds, quicksand, or the pig pen. The spade sinking into gravelly ground. The muddy footprints on the pristine white carpet. X marks the spot. What will you unearth? Buried treasure, lurid gossip, or a big orange carrot. Talk dirty to us!

Produced by: Brendon Panke and Noel Mariano

6:30 PM  - Doors Open

7:30 PM - Stories Begin

$15 - General Admission 

Info

The sign above the entrance at High Noon Saloon.

Chris Lotten

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Spoken Word
Google Calendar - The Moth Madison StorySLAM - 2025-07-14 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Moth Madison StorySLAM - 2025-07-14 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Moth Madison StorySLAM - 2025-07-14 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Moth Madison StorySLAM - 2025-07-14 19:30:00 ical