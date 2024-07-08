The Moth Madison StorySLAM

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Listen to local stories or sign up to share your own 5-minute story on our theme for the evening...

TEMPTATION: Prepare a five-minute story about willpower. Tell us of your iron or paper thin resolve. Battles with fidelity, smoking, loving, shopping or all of the above. Resisting the urge to check Instagram, read your lover's diary or sleep in. Self control and other epic internal struggles. Caving to impulses or holding strong, the itch you just can’t help but scratch!

Hosted by: Kevin Wilmott II 

Produced by: Jen Rubin and Noelle Mariano

6:30 PM  - Doors Open

7:30 PM - Stories Begin

$15 - General Admission 

