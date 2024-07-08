The Moth Madison StorySLAM

× Expand Hedi LaMarr Rudd A person at a microphone. Kevin Willmott II

media release: Listen to local stories or sign up to share your own 5-minute story on our theme for the evening...

TEMPTATION: Prepare a five-minute story about willpower. Tell us of your iron or paper thin resolve. Battles with fidelity, smoking, loving, shopping or all of the above. Resisting the urge to check Instagram, read your lover's diary or sleep in. Self control and other epic internal struggles. Caving to impulses or holding strong, the itch you just can’t help but scratch!

Hosted by: Kevin Wilmott II

Produced by: Jen Rubin and Noelle Mariano

6:30 PM - Doors Open

7:30 PM - Stories Begin

$15 - General Admission