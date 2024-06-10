The Moth Madison StorySLAM

media release: Listen to true stories or share your own at our open-mic storytelling competition! Tonight's theme…

GUTS: Prepare a five-minute story about moments of boldness and courage and the peaks and pratfalls of a daring spirit. Scaling mountains or admitting to mistakes. Being the first in line to try a never before tested remedy or the last diver at the safety stop in shark infested waters. Tell us about your nervy-est (or most nervous) experiences.

6:30 PM - Doors Open

7:30 PM - Stories Begin

$15 - General Admission