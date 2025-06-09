The Moth Madison StorySLAM

× Expand Hedi LaMarr Rudd A person at a microphone. Kevin Willmott II

media release: HOSPITALITY: Cook up a five-minute story about the beauty and occasional chaos of saying, “Come on in.” Early mornings, late nights, clopening, or back-to-back doubles. Serving your crushtomer or the dread of the house guest that overstayed their welcome. Standing for 8 hours, remembering to smile, and only sometimes crying in the walk-in. Testing mettle and memory. Can I speak to the manager?

Hosted by: Kevin Willmott II

Produced by: Brendon Panke and Noel Mariano

6:30 PM - Doors Open

7:30 PM - Stories Begin

$15 - General Admission