The Moth Madison StorySLAM

A close-up of Danielle Hairston-Green. Danielle Hairston-Green

media release: Listen to local stories or sign up to share your own 5-minute story on our theme for the evening...

BEEF: Prepare a five-minute story about bad blood. The petty grievances that drive you mad, the cold wars waged, long-standing grudges to petty spats, tell us about the rivalries that pushed your buttons. Whether it’s a feud with a neighbor, an old friend turned frenemy, or a silent standoff that’s gone on way too long. Blood-boiling showdowns to simmering passive-aggressive battles. Montagues and Capulets, Sharks and Jets, tell us about the grudges that just won’t quit.

Hosted by: Danielle Hairston Green

Produced by: Brendon Panke and Noel Mariano

6:30 PM - Doors Open

7:30 PM - Stories Begin

$15 - General Admission