The Moth Madison StorySLAM

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night's theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show! Tonight’s theme is…

Theme: FUMBLES AND FOULS

Prepare a five-minute story about the moment you dropped the ball. Oops, I did it again or did I do thaaaat? Tryouts, rehearsals, interviews, or dates. The highest of stakes or the lowest of lows. The failures you've learned from or the wrongs you won't admit. The times you let your team down or compared yourself to the GOAT on the court. Shoot your shot!

Hosted by: Kevin Willmott II

Produced by: Brendon Panke

$15 - General Admission 

Info

The sign above the entrance at High Noon Saloon.

Chris Lotten

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Spoken Word
Google Calendar - The Moth Madison StorySLAM - 2026-03-09 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Moth Madison StorySLAM - 2026-03-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Moth Madison StorySLAM - 2026-03-09 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Moth Madison StorySLAM - 2026-03-09 19:30:00 ical