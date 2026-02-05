The Moth Madison StorySLAM

× Expand Hedi LaMarr Rudd A person at a microphone. Kevin Willmott II

media release: The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night's theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show! Tonight’s theme is…

Theme: FUMBLES AND FOULS

Prepare a five-minute story about the moment you dropped the ball. Oops, I did it again or did I do thaaaat? Tryouts, rehearsals, interviews, or dates. The highest of stakes or the lowest of lows. The failures you've learned from or the wrongs you won't admit. The times you let your team down or compared yourself to the GOAT on the court. Shoot your shot!

Hosted by: Kevin Willmott II

Produced by: Brendon Panke

$15 - General Admission