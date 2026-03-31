The Moth Madison StorySLAM

× Expand Hedi LaMarr Rudd A person at a microphone. Kevin Willmott II

media release: The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night's theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show! Tonight’s theme is…

I GOT IT FROM MY MAMA: Prepare a five-minute story about what runs in the family. From memorized Sunday sauces to generational trauma wrapped in questionable traditions. Fashion tips and whispered warnings. Sharp tongues and sharper cheekbones. Tell tales of inherent humor, proud features, warm embraces and the advice only a matriarch can deliver. Explore our motherly ties and those before them that shape our worldview and make you, you.

Doors Open: 6:30 PM

Show Starts: 7:30 PM

Tickets for Madison StorySLAMs go on sale 3 weeks prior to the show date at 3 PM ET.

Seating is not guaranteed and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Please be sure to arrive at least 10 minutes before the show. Admission is not guaranteed for late arrivals. All sales final. As many as 10 tickets may be available at the door for all of our StorySLAMs on a first-come, first-served basis.