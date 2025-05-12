The Moth Madison StorySLAM

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

ONLY IN MADISON: Prepare a five-minute tale of events that transpired in your town that couldn’t happen elsewhere. Secret histories or local mysteries. Tourist traps or hidden gems. Your adventures to the notorious makeout spot, your segment in the local paper, or your run-in with the infamous mayor. The suburbs or the city, on top of a mountain or at the bottom of a valley, tell us about what makes Madison, *MADISON*.

Hosted by: Danielle Hairston Green 

Produced by: Brendon Panke and Noel Mariano

6:30 PM  - Doors Open

7:30 PM - Stories Begin

$15 - General Admission 

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Spoken Word
