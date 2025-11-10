The Moth Madison StorySLAM
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
courtesy The Moth Madison
A close-up of Danielle Hairston-Green.
Danielle Hairston-Green
media release: Theme: CHEAT
Prepare a five-minute story about deceit. Pulling a fast one or being played for a fool. Counting cards, forbidden flings, tax evasion, and adventures in plagiarism. Getting the gold medal by any means necessary. Shortcuts, headstarts, pulling strings, and taking the easy way out. Give us your traitors, your tricksters, your dirty rotten liars, your pumpkin-eaters.
Hosted by: Danielle Hairston Green
Produced by: Brendon Panke
$15 - General Admission
Info
