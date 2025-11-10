The Moth Madison StorySLAM

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Theme: CHEAT

Prepare a five-minute story about deceit. Pulling a fast one or being played for a fool. Counting cards, forbidden flings, tax evasion, and adventures in plagiarism. Getting the gold medal by any means necessary. Shortcuts, headstarts, pulling strings, and taking the easy way out. Give us your traitors, your tricksters, your dirty rotten liars, your pumpkin-eaters.

Hosted by: Danielle Hairston Green

Produced by: Brendon Panke

$15 - General Admission 

The sign above the entrance at High Noon Saloon.

Chris Lotten

