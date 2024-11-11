The Moth Madison StorySLAM

media release:Listen to local stories or sign up to share your own 5-minute story on our theme for the evening...

YES, CHEF!: Prepare a five-minute story about what's cookin'. The mouthwatering, the palatable or the burnt to a crisp. Takeout, delivery or microwaving a frozen dinner. Taking or giving orders and tempers that rival the heat of the open flame. From Grandma's secret recipe to Dad's killer barbecue, top ramen or top sirloin-- grab that apron or grab a plate. If you can't take the heat...

Hosted by: Kevin Wilmott II

Produced by: Noel Mariano and Jen Rubin

6:30 PM  - Doors Open

7:30 PM - Stories Begin

$15 - General Admission 

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Spoken Word
