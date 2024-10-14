The Moth Madison StorySLAM

× Expand courtesy The Moth Madison A close-up of Danielle Hairston-Green. Danielle Hairston-Green

STRANGE ENCOUNTERS: Prepare a five-minute story about unexpected brushes with the peculiar, the wild, and the extraordinary. Cryptozoological creatures, familiar faces with unfamiliar behaviors, and peculiar places that have branded themselves on your brain. Whether haunting, heartwarming, or utterly confusing, we want to know about your most uniquely bizarre experiences.

Hosted by: Danielle Hairston Green

Produced by: Jen Rubin and Noelle Mariano

6:30 PM - Doors Open

7:30 PM - Stories Begin

$15 - General Admission