The Moth Madison StorySLAM

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Theme: MASKS

Prepare a five-minute story about disguises and their consequences. Whether it’s a confession blurted out at the worst time, a long-held secret revealed, or the moment a carefully crafted facade simply crumbled. Donning the mask of comedy or tragedy, the duality of your public and private self, who do you decide to take the mask off for? Tell us about the time you indulged in a costume long past Halloween.

Hosted by: Danielle Hairston Green

Produced by: Brendon Panke

$15 - General Admission 

Spoken Word
