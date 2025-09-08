The Moth Madison StorySLAM

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: This open mic has an open theme. Have a story that didn't fit a Moth theme? We're throwing themes out the window! This is your chance to tell a tale about whatever your heart desires. Was your name not selected from the hat? Does a blank page feel too daunting? Find inspiration from any of our past themes. LOVE HURTS, BEEF, FRIENDS, HOT MESS... you decide!

Hosted by: Kevin Willmott II

Produced by: Brendon Panke

$15 - General Admission 

The sign above the entrance at High Noon Saloon.

Chris Lotten

