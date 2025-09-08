The Moth Madison StorySLAM
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Hedi LaMarr Rudd
A person at a microphone.
Kevin Willmott II
media release: This open mic has an open theme. Have a story that didn't fit a Moth theme? We're throwing themes out the window! This is your chance to tell a tale about whatever your heart desires. Was your name not selected from the hat? Does a blank page feel too daunting? Find inspiration from any of our past themes. LOVE HURTS, BEEF, FRIENDS, HOT MESS... you decide!
Hosted by: Kevin Willmott II
Produced by: Brendon Panke
$15 - General Admission
Chris Lotten