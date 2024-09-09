The Moth Madison StorySLAM

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Listen to local stories or sign up to share your own 5-minute story on our theme for the evening...

ELBOW GREASE: Prepare a five-minute story about rolling up your sleeves. Putting in long hours, burning the midnight oil -- the blood, sweat and tears. A "make it work!" moment. Toiling over your final paper, or going all out on that science project. Clearing out the attic, cleaning those windows, getting under the hood. Sometimes it is broke and needs fixing!

Hosted by: Kevin Willmott II

Produced by: Jen Rubin and Noelle Mariano

6:30 PM  - Doors Open

7:30 PM - Stories Begin

$15 - General Admission 

Info

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Spoken Word
Google Calendar - The Moth Madison StorySLAM - 2024-09-09 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Moth Madison StorySLAM - 2024-09-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Moth Madison StorySLAM - 2024-09-09 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Moth Madison StorySLAM - 2024-09-09 19:30:00 ical