The Moth Madison StorySLAM

× Expand courtesy Kevin Willmott II A close-up of Kevin Willmott II. Kevin Willmott II

media release: Listen to local stories or sign up to share your own 5-minute story on our theme for the evening...

ELBOW GREASE: Prepare a five-minute story about rolling up your sleeves. Putting in long hours, burning the midnight oil -- the blood, sweat and tears. A "make it work!" moment. Toiling over your final paper, or going all out on that science project. Clearing out the attic, cleaning those windows, getting under the hood. Sometimes it is broke and needs fixing!

Hosted by: Kevin Willmott II

Produced by: Jen Rubin and Noelle Mariano

6:30 PM - Doors Open

7:30 PM - Stories Begin

$15 - General Admission