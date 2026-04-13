Madison Symphony Orchestra Centennial Festival Weekend

media release: Following the conclusion of our 25/26 subscription season, join us for our Centennial Festival Weekend “A Community Gift and Dream — for the Love of Music” on June 13-14, 2026. During this free, two-day festival celebration, MSO musicians and diverse community groups will perform on a rotating schedule throughout various spaces in Overture Center for the Arts. This will also be performances on the mainstage in Overture Hall which include a Family Concert and an Overture Concert Organ Concert on Saturday as well as a Madison Symphony Orchestra Concert on Sunday.

All performances will be presented free-of-charge to the public — a gift to the city of Madison and surrounding areas for their support of the MSO now and into the future.

Festival Schedule

Saturday, June 13

8:30am – 9:30am Overture Upper Lobby: Joan Herzing Yoga & Root Song

9:30am – 10:45am Overture Lobby: Instrument Petting Zoo

9:30am – 4:30pm Promenade Terrace: Jo Oyama – Origami; Desere – Portraits of Musical Greats; Arts for All Wisconsin – Art Gallery; Arthur Durkee – Musical Notation; Funny Faces – Glitter Tattoos; Found Object Instrument Making

9:45am – 10am Overture Lobby Stage: Mama Digdown's Brass Band

10am – 10:45am Promenade Hall: Madison Cello Ensemble & First Act Children’s Theatre; Wisconsin Studio: Annie and the Oakies; Rotunda: Wisconsin Dells Singers and Dance Troupe

11am – 11:45am Overture Hall: Family Concert; Wisconsin Studio: Eden Ehm Lecture

11:15am – 12pm Rotunda: Charanga Agoza

11:30am – 12:15pm Promenade Hall: Timeless: Lord Yancyy & Leotha Stanley

12pm – 12:45pm Overture Lobby: Waunakee Big Band

12:15pm – 1pm Wisconsin Studio: WYSO Music Makers

12:30pm – 1:15pm Rotunda: Black Star Drumline

12:45pm – 1:30pm Overture Lobby: Instrument Petting Zoo

1:15pm – 2pm Promenade Hall: Kanopy Dance

1:30pm – 2:15pm Overture Lobby: Orquesta SalSoul del Mad; Wisconsin Studio: Capital City Theatre Lecture

1:45pm – 2:30pm Rotunda: Yid Vicious

2:30pm – 3:15pm Promenade Hall: Danielle Crim & John Crim

2:45pm – 3:30pm Wisconsin Studio: John DeMain Lecture

3pm – 3:45pm Rotunda: Tony Castaneda

3:15pm – 4pm Overture Lobby: Cash Box Kings

4:30pm – 5:30pm Overture Hall: Organ Performance

5:30pm – 6:45pm Overture Lobby: Reception featuring AR Violin Quartet and Simone Le Pierre Choreography

7pm – 9pm Overture Lobby: Lynda and The Zeros

Sunday, June 14

8:30am – 9:30am Overture Upper Lobby: Martha McCurdy Meditation & Wellspring Soundbath

9:30am – 4:30pm Promenade Terrace: Jo Oyama – Origami; Desere – Portraits of Musical Greats; Arts for All Wisconsin – Art Gallery; Arthur Durkee – Musical Notation; Funny Faces – Glitter Tattoos; Found Object Instrument Making

10am – 10:45am Promenade Hall: Suzuki Strings of Madison; Wisconsin Studio: Micheal Allsen Lecture; Rotunda: Capital City Theatre Performance

10:30am – 11:15am Overture Lobby: Madison Youth Choirs

11am – 11:45am Wisconsin Studio: Hmong Institute’s Heritage Club

11:15am – 12pm Promenade Hall: Con Vivo! Music with Life; Rotunda: Mariachi Corcel de Madison

12pm – 12:45pm Overture Lobby: Panchromatic Steel; Wisconsin Studio: Gaines & Wagoner

12:30pm – 1:15pm Rotunda: Travis Agnew; Promenade Hall: Madison Opera

1:15pm – 2pm Wisconsin Studio: The Stop and Listen

1:30pm – 2:15pm Overture Lobby: Automatic Lover

1:45pm – 2:30pm Promenade Hall: Bach Dancing and Dynamite; Rotunda: Currach Irish Quadtet

2:45pm – 3:30pm Rotunda: Madison Area Concert Handbells

3pm – 3:45pm Promenade Hall: Children’s Theater of Madison; Rotunda: Isthmus Brass

3:15pm – 4pm Overture Lobby: Adem Tesfaye Band

4:30pm – 7pm Overture Hall: Symphony Concert

7pm – 9pm Overture Lobby: Centennial Reception with Grupo Candela