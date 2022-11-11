Madison Symphony Orchestra

Concert schedule: Friday at 7:30 pm, Saturday at 8 pm, Sunday at 2:30 pm. Single tickets $98-$20, available

Buy single tickets in person at the Overture Center Box Office, 201 State Street (Box Office Hours); Online at overture.org; or by phone (608) 258-4141.

Enchanted Piano & Personal Favorite: November 11, 12 & 13, 2022

Arturo Márquez, Danzón No. 2

Max Bruch, Concerto for Two Pianos and Orchestra

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Symphony No. 6 in B minor, Pathétique

John DeMain, Conducting

Christina and Michelle Naughton, Piano Duo