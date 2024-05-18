Madison Symphony Orchestra

media release: Associate conductor Kyle Knox will lead the Madison Symphony in this special family-friendly concert! Great music for everyone — all ages welcome. Join us for this single performance on Saturday, May 18 at 1:00 p.m.

Program

Rossini: William Tell Overture, Finale

Grainger: Molly on the Shore

Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf feat. narrator Gavin Lawrence

Williams: Hedwig’s Theme (Theme from Harry Potter)