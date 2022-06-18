Madison Symphony Orchestra

press release: Associate Conductor Kyle Knox will lead the orchestra in this culminating concert of our Up Close & Musical® program — 60 minutes of exciting music with no intermission. This NEW FREE concert will feature our MSO musicians and instruments in the orchestra with visuals. A highlight will be a special performance by pianist Angelina Chang, MSO’s Fall 2021 Youth Competition winner. Great music for everyone — all ages welcome! Join us for this single performance on Saturday, June 18 at 1:00 p.m. Please register online to receive updates.

Program

Gioachino Rossini, Barber of Seville Overture

Igor Stravinsky, Pulcinella Suite (excerpts)

Ludwig van Beethoven, Concerto for Piano No. 3, mvt 1, Angelina Chang, Piano

Sergei Prokofiev, Classical Symphony

Please take note: We will adhere to all public safety guidelines and cooperate with Overture Center for your safety. Proof of vaccination is no longer required to enter the building. Masks will be required for this performance in the Capitol Theater. Wearing masks is optional in the lobby areas. Visit madisonsymphony.org/FAQ for more. Program, date, and artists subject to change.