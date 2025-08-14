Madison Symphony Orchestra

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: The MSO’s 100th anniversary Symphony subscription season will take place from October 2025 to May 2026, consisting of eight triple-performance subscription concerts featuring orchestral masterpieces performed by MSO musicians and world-renowned guest soloists.

In Force of Nature, running March 20-22, Emanuel Ax returns for Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 25. The program also features Strauss’ Till Eulenspiegels Merry Pranks, Gabriela Ortiz’s Téenek — Invenciones de Territorio and Respighi’s Pines of Rome, conducted by John DeMain.

