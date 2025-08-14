Madison Symphony Orchestra

media release: The MSO’s 100th anniversary Symphony subscription season will take place from October 2025 to May 2026, consisting of eight triple-performance subscription concerts featuring orchestral masterpieces performed by MSO musicians and world-renowned guest soloists.

The April 10-12 concerts titled, Four the Soul, feature Peruvian composer Jimmy López’s vibrant Fiesta! Four Pop Dances for Orchestra, Rodrigo’s Concerito Andaluz performed by the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet and Sibelius’ Symphony No. 2, known as the Symphony of Independence, with guest conductor Laura Jackson.