Madison Symphony Orchestra

media release: The MSO’s 100th anniversary Symphony subscription season will take place from October 2025 to May 2026, consisting of eight triple-performance subscription concerts featuring orchestral masterpieces performed by MSO musicians and world-renowned guest soloists.

The new year begins with Heartbeat (Jan. 23-25), featuring Gabriela Lena Frank’s Escaramuza, Strauss’ Der Rosenkavalier Suite and Brahms’ monumental Piano Concerto No. 2, performed by Yefim Bronfman, with guest conductor Kazem Abdullah.