Madison Symphony Orchestra

Buy Tickets

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: The MSO’s 100th anniversary Symphony subscription season will take place from October 2025 to May 2026, consisting of eight triple-performance subscription concerts featuring orchestral masterpieces performed by MSO musicians and world-renowned guest soloists.

The new year begins with Heartbeat (Jan. 23-25), featuring Gabriela Lena Frank’s Escaramuza, Strauss’ Der Rosenkavalier Suite and Brahms’ monumental Piano Concerto No. 2, performed by Yefim Bronfman, with guest conductor Kazem Abdullah.

Info

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-258-4141
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra - 2026-01-23 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra - 2026-01-23 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra - 2026-01-23 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra - 2026-01-23 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra - 2026-01-24 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra - 2026-01-24 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra - 2026-01-24 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra - 2026-01-24 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra - 2026-01-25 14:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra - 2026-01-25 14:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra - 2026-01-25 14:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra - 2026-01-25 14:30:00 ical