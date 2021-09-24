press release: We can’t imagine a more exciting way to reunite with you, John DeMain, and the Madison Symphony Orchestra musicians for a true expression of joy when we come together for a thrilling return to live classical music in Overture Hall. Experience Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, one of the most iconic masterpieces of all time that celebrates the freedom and triumph of the human spirit over adversity — bringing to life its “Ode to Joy” — with more meaning now than ever before. We open this special program honoring the brilliant tenure of our principal oboist Marc Fink with the Oboe Concerto by Mozart, who was Beethoven’s compositional inspiration.

Join us for one of three performances!

Friday, September 24, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, September 25, 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, September 26, 6:30 p.m.*

*Note that the Sunday performance takes place at a later time than usual to accommodate for Art Fair on the Square

Music Program:

Mozart, Oboe Concerto in C major

Beethoven, Symphony No. 9 in D minor

Featuring:

John DeMain, Conductor

Marc Fink, Oboe

Madison Symphony Chorus, Beverly Taylor, Director

Elizabeth Caballero, Soprano

Kirsten Larson, Mezzo-soprano

Edward Graves, Tenor

Matt Boehler, Bass

Special Single Ticket Pricing

Tickets are only $15, $30, $60 or $90 for the best seats in the house. Single tickets go on sale to the public on Saturday, August 21 at 11:00 a.m. Tickets for this special concert will only be available through the Overture Center Box Office.

Pre-sale Opportunity and Pricing for Subscribers

21/22 Symphony season subscribers can purchase single tickets at 50% off starting at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 9. This price is available through the concert weekend, and subscribers can purchase as many tickets as they like. More information about how to purchase tickets will be sent to Symphony subscribers the first week of August.

Please note: this concert is separate from the subscription season, and subscription seats are not guaranteed. Single tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. For the best available seats, we strongly recommend that you purchase your tickets as early as possible.