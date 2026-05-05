media release: The Madison Symphony Orchestra will present Disney’s The Lion King Live in Concert with Hans Zimmer’s Oscar®-winning musical score performed live to the film. The concert will be led by conductor Kyle Knox.

The original 1994 animated film features unforgettable music by a notable team of Oscar® and GRAMMY® winners, including superstar Elton John, lyricist Tim Rice, and composer Hans Zimmer, plus African vocal and choir arrangements by GRAMMY®-winning South African producer and composer Lebo M (Rhythm of the Pride Lands).

Walt Disney Animation Studio’s “The Lion King” journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is riddled with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from his long-lost friend, Nala, and a curious pair of newfound friends, Pumbaa and Timon, Simba must figure out how to face his past and take back what is rightfully his. The all-star cast includes Matthew Broderick as Simba, Moira Kelly as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Jeremy Irons as Scar, Ernie Sabella as Pumbaa and Nathan Lane as Timon.