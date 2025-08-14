Madison Symphony Orchestra

× Expand Lisa-Marie Mazzucco Classical violinist Rachel Barton Pine.

media release: The MSO’s 100th anniversary Symphony subscription season will take place from October 2025 to May 2026, consisting of eight triple-performance subscription concerts featuring orchestral masterpieces performed by MSO musicians and world-renowned guest soloists.

Playful Pursuits, taking place Feb. 20-22, brings together Mendelssohn’s Overture to A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Korngold’s romantic Violin Concerto performed by Rachel Barton Pine, Debussy’s Prélude à l’après-midi d’un faune, and Stravinsky’s ballet Petrushka, with guest conductor Tania Miller.