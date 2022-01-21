press release: In her MSO debut, the prizewinning Ms. Kelley Hall-Tompkins performs the Madison premiere of Wynton Marsalis’ exciting Violin Concerto, a tour de force exhibition from the hand of America’s foremost jazz and classical artist. Preceded by Kabalevsky’s exhilarating overture, it is followed by Saint-Saëns’ majestic “Organ Symphony,” so-called because the addition of the organ in the final movement is an unforgettable sonic experience.

Acclaimed by The New York Times as “the versatile violinist who makes the music come alive” and as a 2017 New York Times “New Yorker of the Year,” for her “tonal mastery” (BBC Music Magazine) and “Groundbreaking” recording projects (STRINGS Magazine), and featured in the Smithsonian Museum of African-American History, violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins is trailblazing an innovative, creative and entrepreneurial career as a soloist and chamber musician. Winner of a Naumburg International Violin Competition Honorarium Prize, Concert Artists Guild Career Grant, and Sphinx Medal of Excellence, Ms. Hall-Tompkins has appeared as soloist as the Inaugural Artist in Residence with the Cincinnati Symphony and with orchestras including the Dallas Symphony, Oakland Symphony, Jacksonville Symphony, Tulsa Philharmonic, Greenville Symphony, Chamber Orchestra of New York, Gateways Music Festival, for the Manhattan School Centennial Gala at Carnegie Hall with co-soloist Glenn Dicterow, under the baton of Leonard Slatkin, and a Brevard Festival Orchestra under the baton of Keith Lockhart. Additional concerts and recitals include the cities of Kiev, Ukraine; New York, Washington, Cleveland, Toronto, Chicago, Baltimore, and Greenville, South Carolina, and at festivals in France, Germany and Italy. Read more.

Praised as “extraordinary in the classical music world” (Jon Hornbacher, PBS Wisconsin Life), Greg Zelek has been the Principal Organist of the Madison Symphony Orchestra and Curator of the Overture Concert Organ Series since September 2017. In addition to concertizing throughout the United States, Greg regularly performs with orchestras as both a soloist and professional ensemble member, including the Florida Orchestra, Ridgewood Symphony, Jacksonville Symphony, MET Orchestra, and Miami Symphony Orchestra. In 2016, Greg was chosen by The Diapason magazine as one of the top “20 Under 30” organists, a feature which selects the most successful young artists in the field. He was the First Prize winner in the 2012 Rodgers North American Classical Organ Competition, the 2012 West Chester University Organ Competition, and the 2010 East Carolina University Organ Competition. A recipient of the inaugural Kovner Fellowship, Greg received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees, as well as an Artist Diploma, from the Juilliard School as a student of Paul Jacobs.

Greg Zelek is the Madison Symphony Orchestra’s Principal Organist and the Elaine and Nicholas Mischler Curator of the Overture Concert Organ

