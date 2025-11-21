Madison Symphony Orchestra

media release: The MSO’s 100th anniversary Symphony subscription season will take place from October 2025 to May 2026, consisting of eight triple-performance subscription concerts featuring orchestral masterpieces performed by MSO musicians and world-renowned guest soloists.

November’s Radiance, happening Nov. 21-23, presents Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition, Haydn’s Cello Concerto No. 2 with cellist Alban Gerhardt and Rainbow Body by Christopher Theofanidis, with guest conductor Robert Moody.