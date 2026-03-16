media release: The Madison Symphony Orchestra will present Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark™ Live in Concert featuring John Williams’ GRAMMY® Award-winning score performed live to the film. The concert will be led by conductor Kyle Knox on Saturday and Sunday, March 28 and 29 at Overture Hall. Tickets start at $34.

Williams scored each Indiana Jones adventure, including the final installment of the iconic franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. He has received multiple Academy Awards® and more than 50 Oscar® nominations. Williams is the Academy’s most-nominated living person to date and the second-most nominated person in the history of the Oscars®. He also received numerous British Academy Awards (BAFTA), GRAMMYs®, Golden Globes®, Emmys®, and he has several gold and platinum records.

Originally released in 1981 as a collaboration between George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, Raiders redefined the possibilities of adventure cinema and launched actor Harrison Ford to legendary status.

Indiana Jones is the classic hero in this adventure set in the 1930s, which follows the quick-witted and determined archaeologist as he hunts for the Lost Ark of the Covenant. Often facing insurmountable odds, Indy always manages to succeed in the nick of time, joined by endearing companions and opposed by notorious villains.

With an impressive team of supporting actors, including Karen Allen, John-Rhys Davies, Denholm Elliott and Paul Freeman, combined with innovative special effects techniques by Industrial Light & Magic, Raiders has captured the spirits of movie-goers for generations and continues to inspire adventures yet to come.

Tickets can be purchased through the Overture Center Box Office or online.

About Disney Concerts

Disney Concerts is the concert production and licensing division of Disney Music Group, the music arm of The Walt Disney Company. Disney Concerts produces concerts and tours, and licenses Disney music and visual content to symphony orchestras, choruses, choirs and presenters on a worldwide basis. Disney Concerts’ licensed concert packages include a variety of formats, such as “live to film” concerts and themed instrumental and vocal compilation concerts that range from instrumental-only symphonic performances to multimedia productions featuring live vocalists and choir. Featuring concerts from the largest movie franchises in the world—from Walt Disney Pictures, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar and 20th Century Studios—current titles include the Star Wars Film Concert Series, Toy Story, Aladdin, Disney Princess - The Concert, Coco, The Lion King, Up, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas and The Muppet Christmas Carol.

About the Madison Symphony Orchestra

The Madison Symphony Orchestra celebrates its 100th Anniversary season in 2025-2026. The MSO has grown to be one of America’s leading regional orchestras, providing Madison and south-central Wisconsin with cultural and educational opportunities to interact with great masterworks and top-tier guest artists from around the world. 2025-2026 marks John DeMain’s 32nd year and final season as Music Director. Learn more at madisonsymphony.org.

The Major Performance Sponsors include Madison Media Partners, Hooper and Lake Ridge Bank.