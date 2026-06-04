Madison Symphony Orchestra

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Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: “A thoroughly serious, intelligent musician,” raves the Financial Times of London. The Boston Herald declares his playing is “direct, honest and a joy to hear.” Audiences around the globe have cheered the phenomenal Joshua Bell. See him live in concert with the Madison Symphony and Music Director Emeritus John DeMain, performing Lalo’s dazzling Symphonie Espagnole and Massenet’s exquisite “Meditation” from Thaïs.

Featuring

John DeMain, Music Director Emeritus

Joshua Bell*, Violin

*Management for Joshua Bell: Park Avenue Artists & Booking for Joshua Bell: Primo Artists

Music

Paul Dukas, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

Édouard Lalo, Symphonie espagnole

Jules Massenet, Meditation from Thaïs

Maurice Ravel, Boléro

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Info

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-258-4141
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