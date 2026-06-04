Madison Symphony Orchestra
Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: “A thoroughly serious, intelligent musician,” raves the Financial Times of London. The Boston Herald declares his playing is “direct, honest and a joy to hear.” Audiences around the globe have cheered the phenomenal Joshua Bell. See him live in concert with the Madison Symphony and Music Director Emeritus John DeMain, performing Lalo’s dazzling Symphonie Espagnole and Massenet’s exquisite “Meditation” from Thaïs.
Featuring
John DeMain, Music Director Emeritus
Joshua Bell*, Violin
*Management for Joshua Bell: Park Avenue Artists & Booking for Joshua Bell: Primo Artists
Music
Paul Dukas, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
Édouard Lalo, Symphonie espagnole
Jules Massenet, Meditation from Thaïs
Maurice Ravel, Boléro