Madison Symphony Orchestra

media release: Join us for the final rehearsal leading up to our September concerts, Reunion, on Thursday, September 19! Cellist Tommy Mesa and Principal Organist Greg Zelek join the MSO September 20-22 for a program featuring Coleman, Jongen, de Falla and Tchaikovsky. Discover more and about the concerts and purchase tickets.

The MSO is one of the few orchestras in the nation to welcome the public into select rehearsals, free of charge. Take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to experience a working symphony in action and be sure to bring the young musicians in your life to see what happens behind the scenes! Open rehearsals are open to the public and free to attend, but reservations are required.