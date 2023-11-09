media release: Join your Madison Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Associate Conductor Kyle Knox for two FREE community concerts this November! MSO On the Go is a new series that brings the musicians of the Madison Symphony to performing arts centers in your community. The program features music the whole family will enjoy, plus a special appearance by the winner of our 2023 Fall Youth Concerto Competition, Lorenz Fradkin-Annen, violin. These concerts are free and open to the public and no tickets are necessary.