Madison Symphony Orchestra

Verona Area High School 234 Wildcat Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

media release: Join your Madison Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Associate Conductor Kyle Knox for two FREE community concerts this November! MSO On the Go is a new series that brings the musicians of the Madison Symphony to performing arts centers in your community. The program features music the whole family will enjoy, plus a special appearance by the winner of our 2023 Fall Youth Concerto Competition, Lorenz Fradkin-Annen, violin. These concerts are free and open to the public and no tickets are necessary. 

Info

Verona Area High School 234 Wildcat Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593
Music
Google Calendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra - 2023-11-09 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra - 2023-11-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra - 2023-11-09 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra - 2023-11-09 19:00:00 ical