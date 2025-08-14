Madison Symphony Orchestra

media release: The MSO’s 100th anniversary Symphony subscription season will take place from October 2025 to May 2026, consisting of eight triple-performance subscription concerts featuring orchestral masterpieces performed by MSO musicians and world-renowned guest soloists.

MSO’s subscription season concludes May 1-3 with Voices Eternal, featuring the world premiere of EARTH: A Choral Symphony, a magnificent new work commissioned for the centennial from acclaimed composer Jake Heggie and librettist Gene Scheer. This piece will be performed alongside Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 and will feature Met Opera star soprano Ailyn Pérez, Madison Symphony Chorus, Mt. Zion Gospel Choir and Madison Youth Choirs, conducted by John DeMain. It celebrates humanity’s connection to our planet.