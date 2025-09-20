Madison Symphony Orchestra with Cirque

media release: Before the Symphony subscription season kicks off in October, we invite you to join us for two very special events.

“Soar with Cirque de la Symphonie & Party into the Night” will bring together the magic of circus arts and our orchestra in Overture Hall. In “Cirque goes to the Cinema,” Cirque acrobats will perform original choreographed acts while the Madison Symphony Orchestra, conducted by John DeMain, performs music from famous film scores including “Harry Potter” and “Star Wars” (John Williams), “Mission Impossible” (Lalo Schifrin), “The Sting” (Scott Joplin), “Gladiator” (Hans Zimmer), “West Side Story” (Leonard Bernstein), “My Heart Will Go On” from “Titanic” (James Horner) and more! A lively after-party with food stations, DJ Terrence J and dancing follows the concert. Tickets for the concert only are $30–$100, and admission to the after-party may be purchased for an additional $50 per person.

2025/26 Symphony season subscribers may purchase any number of tickets to this special presentation. Single tickets for this event will go on sale July 21, 2025 and are subject to availability. If you’d like to subscribe to the Madison Symphony’s 2025–2026 season, please visit madisonsymphony.org or call (608) 257-3734.