Madison Symphony Orchestra with Olga Kern

Buy Tickets

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Before the Symphony subscription season kicks off in October, we invite you to join us for two very special events. 

“Pure Joy Opening Night: Magical Tchaikovsky & Maestro’s Dinner” will include a classical concert featuring the Madison Symphony Orchestra and guest pianist Olga Kern, conducted by John DeMain in Overture Hall, followed by a cocktail reception and formal dinner in the Overture Hall Lobby. Combo tickets for the concert and dinner are $300 per person including premium concert seating. Tickets for the concert only are $30–$100. 

Featuring 

John DeMain, Conductor

Olga Kern,Piano  

Music 

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Romeo and Juliet, Fantasy Overture

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky,Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor, Op. 23

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Theme and Variations from Suite No. 3, Op. 55 

LEARN MORE

2025/26 Symphony season subscribers may purchase any number of tickets to this special presentation. Single tickets for this event will go on sale July 21, 2025 and are subject to availability. If you’d like to subscribe to the Madison Symphony’s 2025–2026 season, please visit madisonsymphony.org or call (608) 257-3734.

Info

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-258-4141
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra with Olga Kern - 2025-09-19 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra with Olga Kern - 2025-09-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra with Olga Kern - 2025-09-19 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra with Olga Kern - 2025-09-19 18:00:00 ical