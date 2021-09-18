media release: The Madison Taco Festival is taking place at Breese Stevens Field on Saturday September 18, 2021. We’re working as hard as we can to bring as many taco vendors together from the entire city for a taste of the town via TACOS!Local shopping vendors will be selling retail merchandise as well!

Buy Tickets Here: There will be bars and beverage stations serving ice cold beer, water, soda & more. (Sold Separately). VENDOR & SPONSOR INQUIRIES Have a restaurant or food truck or want to be a vendor or sponsor? You can email us jennifer@azfoodfestivals.com PLEASE NOTE: Ticket prices are subject to increase at any time – do not wait to buy tickets, these events often do sell out! Please Drink Responsibly