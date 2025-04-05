Madison Tango Society Milonga

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: A fixed formation under the constellation of Tango with Winnie, Tango with Winnie Quartet features Winnie not as a pianist, but as a bandoneonista in a traditional quartet setting. This elite quartet carries both traditional and modern repertoire that is rarely heard LIVE in North America, with emphasis in late Troilo, Pugliese, Julian Peralta and the like.

7 pm event starts with DJ Tango music

8:15 pm - 9 pm first live music set

9 - 9:45 pm DJ music

9:45 - 10:30 pm is the second live music set, with DJ music until 11 pm or later.

The dance space will expand into Aubergine!

Tickets: $30 (online) $40 (door)

