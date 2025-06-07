Madison Tango Society Milonga

media release: MTS welcomes back Atlas Tango Project quintet in their return to Madison!

Founded in 2009 in Austin TX, ATP was drawn to playing tango through Piazzolla's music. In 2018 they expanded their repertoire to include beloved dance tangos for milongas.

Founded by James Anderson (violin), and along with Jonathan Geer (piano), Ben Thomas (bandoneon), Tony Rogers (cello), and Phil Spencer (bass), these exquisite musicians hail from diverse musical backgrounds, performing to captivated audiences.

Even while playing dancable tango for milongas, this quintet continues the Nuevo Tango tradition through intense live shows which feature unique arrangements of Piazzolla’s groundbreaking works, breathtaking original compositions, and fiery improvisation. Atlas Tango has performed in the nation’s premier concert halls, jazz clubs, universities, and festivals, including the premiere of “The Angel of Buenos Aires” with the world-renowned Colorado Ballet in 2016. In 2019, the group returned to the concert stage with the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra to perform their own arrangements in front of a packed Wilson Center in Wilmington, North Carolina. The Atlas Tango Project is hailed as "one of the foremost tango ensembles in the country."

Date: Saturday, June 7 2025

Location: Aubergine, 1226 Williamson St, Madison WI

Time: 7 PM

Tickets: $40 online before Jun 1; MTS Members $35 before Jun 1

All $55 after Jun 1