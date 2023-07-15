Madison Tenant Power Open House Assembly

media release: Help us build a movement for housing justice led by and for tenants. Whether you are a long-time member of Madison Tenant Power or a tenant interested in shaping the future of renter’s rights in Madison, join us for an all-day forum on our ongoing fight for safe living conditions in Dane County.

We will spend a day with out neighbors having intentional conversations about the current landscape of housing justice in Madison, our rights and needs as renters, and what it means to fight for community control of our neighborhood.

All renters welcome!

Lunch provided; masks required.

Program Schedule

10 AM - Mapping Madison, Mapping Tenant Power

11 AM - Who Are We? Why Do We Fight? How Do We Win?

12 PM - Tenant Bill of Rights

1 PM - Lunch (provided)

2 PM - What Does It Mean to Be a Tenant Union Member?

3 PM - Making Commitments