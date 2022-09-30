Madison-Tepatitlan Sister City 10th Anniversary Banquet

media release: You are all welcome to attend the 10th Anniversary of our Madison/Tepatitlan (Mexico) Sister Cities partnership. Here is the oficial invitation and registration for our Banquet which will take place on September 30, 2022 at the Madison College Goodman South Campus on 2429 Perry Street, Madison, from 6-9 p.m. The event is free, we will welcome donations at the event.

Please register as soon as possible as space is limited. RSVP Madison/Tepa Sister Cities Banquet